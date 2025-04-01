Cannell & Spears LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after buying an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,520 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.4 %

GLD stock opened at $288.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $206.29 and a 52-week high of $289.13. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.