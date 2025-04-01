Cannell & Spears LLC Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cannell & Spears LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. DA Davidson raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

