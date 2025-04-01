Cannell & Spears LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cannell & Spears LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 70,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 920,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,094,000 after purchasing an additional 216,168 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $221.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.07 and its 200 day moving average is $242.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9188 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

