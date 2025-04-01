Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Arbe Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARBE

Arbe Robotics Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ ARBE opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $92.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.08. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,567.91% and a negative return on equity of 102.87%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbe Robotics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arbe Robotics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 485,613 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,627,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arbe Robotics by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 437,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.