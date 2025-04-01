Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Stock Price

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
LifeSpeak Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 671.99. LifeSpeak has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.94.
About LifeSpeak
