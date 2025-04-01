California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 393,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,065 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Hilton Worldwide worth $97,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 953,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,098,000 after acquiring an additional 185,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 225,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,069,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HLT opened at $227.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.86 and a 12-month high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.