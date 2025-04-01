California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.45% of Tyler Technologies worth $110,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,984 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,073.08. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $581.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $599.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.70.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

