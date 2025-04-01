California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,077 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.07% of PDD worth $96,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in PDD by 1,218.9% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,221,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,699,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in PDD by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,059,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

