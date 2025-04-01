California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,398 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,398 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.35% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $72,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $428,820,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after purchasing an additional 252,581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 504,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 478,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $227.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.86. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $234.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Baird R W raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

