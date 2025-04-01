California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of TransDigm Group worth $113,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,349,000 after purchasing an additional 729,930 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after buying an additional 185,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,381.36 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,344.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,329.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,477.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,042,177.34. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.