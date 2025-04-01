California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of TransDigm Group worth $113,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,349,000 after purchasing an additional 729,930 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after buying an additional 185,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,381.36 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,344.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,329.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,477.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,042,177.34. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
