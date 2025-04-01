California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.44% of Omnicom Group worth $74,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $258,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

