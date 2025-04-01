California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,492 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,256,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.41% of Zoom Video Communications worth $102,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $192,703.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,532.72. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 118,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $9,328,385.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,746 shares of company stock valued at $29,689,595 in the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

ZM opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.36. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

