California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 7,530 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.46% of Alliant Energy worth $69,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,076,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,094,000 after acquiring an additional 72,748 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,056,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,594,000 after purchasing an additional 168,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $66.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.46%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

