Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
CHW stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $7.35.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 5 Hot Stock Buys for Investors in April
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.