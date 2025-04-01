CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Up 40.7% in March

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CACI International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.42. The company had a trading volume of 398,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,301. CACI International has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $588.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.34.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $841,780.30. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in CACI International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CACI International by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 49.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $557.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.31.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

