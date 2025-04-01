CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 309,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance

CA Immobilien Anlagen stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.