C V Starr & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

C V Starr & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,514,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 38.6% of C V Starr & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. C V Starr & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $288.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $206.29 and a 12-month high of $289.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

