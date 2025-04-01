Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,887,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $919,503,000 after acquiring an additional 770,729 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,789,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,732,000 after buying an additional 347,872 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,249,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,610,000 after buying an additional 32,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $171,860,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,049,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000,000 after acquiring an additional 624,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.4783 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.76%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

