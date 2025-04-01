Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 12 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Markel Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3,729.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Markel Group by 176.1% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,867.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,417.65 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,867.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,732.85.

Insider Activity

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total transaction of $2,129,829.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,722 shares in the company, valued at $118,426,699.78. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

