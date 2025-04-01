Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $398,000 Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $337.95 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $245.04 and a one year high of $344.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -368.00%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.