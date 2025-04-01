Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $260,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

