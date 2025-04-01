Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

