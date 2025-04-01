Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 148 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Veralto by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Veralto by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,170 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Veralto by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLTO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Veralto Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average is $103.85. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,770. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

