Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RA opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.