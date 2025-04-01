Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of RA opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
