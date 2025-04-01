Brokerages Set AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) PT at $276.29

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $219.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.74 and its 200-day moving average is $232.51. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $189.01 and a 52 week high of $274.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,977.06. This trade represents a -150.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AppFolio by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,503,000. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

