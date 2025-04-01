Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

PFG stock opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

