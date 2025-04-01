Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,335 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,660.72. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.