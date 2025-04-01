Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,812 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of International Bancshares worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 86.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 111.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.88.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

International Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.