Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,870 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Leidos worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 65,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $135.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.23 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average of $153.52.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

