Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,610 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Bread Financial worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,759,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $6,001,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.69.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

