Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $104,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after purchasing an additional 972,708 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 497,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after buying an additional 213,052 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,853,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,764,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE WH opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

