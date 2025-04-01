Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Avista worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,260,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,855,000 after purchasing an additional 327,535 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Avista by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 538,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,726,000 after buying an additional 222,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,875,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,401,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AVA stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.48 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. On average, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $89,047.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

