Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $7.69 Million in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 220,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Energizer as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Trading Up 0.8 %

ENR opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.09. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.52.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Energizer

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.