Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $12.34 Million Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,320 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of F.N.B. worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3,589.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 31.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

