Boston Family Office LLC Sells 273 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,979,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,952,341,000 after acquiring an additional 245,876 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,711.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $233.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.24. The company has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.71.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

