Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.6% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,956,000 after buying an additional 129,192 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,164,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,295,000 after purchasing an additional 742,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMT opened at $217.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 141.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.43.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

