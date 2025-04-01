Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,223,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 108,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $274.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

