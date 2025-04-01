Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after purchasing an additional 370,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,745,000 after acquiring an additional 99,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.