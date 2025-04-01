Boston Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in ASML by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $1,174,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ASML by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $662.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $725.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $730.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $260.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

