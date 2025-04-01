Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 13,633 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBTI opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.