Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,472,000 after buying an additional 324,159 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $104.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $101.05 and a one year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

