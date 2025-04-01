Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,160,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Booking by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,606.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,772.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,745.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 22.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,120.00 price target (up previously from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

