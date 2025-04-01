BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM) Declares Dividend of $0.25

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2499 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCMM remained flat at $50.88 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,733. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $52.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88.
About BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF
- What is a Dividend King?
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.