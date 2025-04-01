BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM) Declares Dividend of $0.25

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2499 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCMM remained flat at $50.88 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,733. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $52.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88.

About BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF

The BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital preservation and current income. The fund invests in a pool of loans to private, middle market companies PCMM was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

