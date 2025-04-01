B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 511.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 502.67 ($6.49).

A number of analysts have commented on BME shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 545 ($7.04) to GBX 490 ($6.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 456 ($5.89) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 349 ($4.51) to GBX 320 ($4.13) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

LON BME opened at GBX 260.70 ($3.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 254.60 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 556.60 ($7.19). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 290.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 348.32. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a yield of 4.75%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £21,375 ($27,616.28). Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

