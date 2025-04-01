Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Shares Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 90,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 244,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$33.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

