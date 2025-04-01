Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 6.2% – What’s Next?

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.88. 1,938,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,521,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 170,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,762,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 40,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 44,207 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

