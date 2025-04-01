Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 1st

Oracle, Core Scientific, and Riot Platforms are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that either develop or utilize blockchain technology as a core part of their business operations. These companies may include those involved in building blockchain infrastructure, facilitating cryptocurrency transactions, or integrating distributed ledger innovations to enhance efficiency and transparency within various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $142.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,970,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.52 and its 200-day moving average is $170.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 9,511,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,611,906. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 6.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,232,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,328,367. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 4.36.

