Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,653 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.81% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Acas LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS KAPR opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

