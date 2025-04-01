Blair William & Co. IL Sells 17,135 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,135 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $6,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,648,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,276,612.92. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $1,047,834.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,828,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,743,058.48. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 865,236 shares of company stock worth $20,849,425. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

