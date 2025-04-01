Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $135.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.52.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

